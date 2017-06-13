Palo Alto Courthouse briefly evacuated due to bomb threat

PALO ALTO (BCN) — The Palo Alto Courthouse was evacuated for about an hour Tuesday morning after a bomb threat was called in to San Jose police from an untraceable cellphone, according to Santa Clara County Superior Court officials.

After the threat was called in shortly after 9 a.m., sheriff’s deputies swept the facility and brought in bomb-sniffing dogs, court spokesman Benjamin Rada said.

Around 9:30 a.m., the courthouse was evacuated for a second sweep, which did not yield any unusual items.

By 10:15 a.m., deputies gave the all-clear and the courthouse resumed normal operations, Rada said.

The courthouse, located at 270 Grant Ave. in the Evergreen Park neighborhood, is also home to a clinic operated by the MayView Community Health Center.

