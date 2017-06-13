SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The CEO of Uber announced that he was temporarily stepping down from the company after a series of several difficult months for the ridesharing company.
The theory is that if he has a time out, he might improve his performance as a manager.
Judging from Stanley Roberts’ latest visit to Fisherman’s Wharf, there are several drivers who could use a similar time out.
Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- WARRIORS CHAMPIONSHIP PARADE HAPPENING THURSDAY
- VIDEO: KEVIN DURANT GETS OUT OF CAR TO CELEBRATE WITH WARRIOR FANS
- KEVIN DURANT, STEPHEN CURRY LEAD WARRIORS TO NBA TITLE
- DUB NATION CELEBRATES WITH ROWDY STREET PARTY
- CARS TOWED, CITATIONS ISSUED IN OAKLAND AFTER WARRIORS WIN
- DIDDY, SNOOP DOGG AMONG CELEBRITIES AT ORACLE FOR GAME 5 OF NBA FINALS
- SOMEONE PAID $133K FOR TWO COURTSIDE TICKETS TO GAME 5 OF NBA FINALS