LAKE COUNTY (KRON) — Six people were arrested on Monday after a massive drug bust in Lake County.

Authorities seized two guns, more than 45,000 marijuana plants, and nearly 200 pounds of processed marijuana in the 24000 block of East State Highway 20.

Sheriff’s deputies served two search warrants following a lengthy investigation at a building formerly known as Oasis Motocross in Clearlake Oaks and another area nearby.

Authorities found the large-scale marijuana complex with both outdoor and greenhouse marijuana plants.

Thousands of other plants were growing on a mountainside nearby.

Lake County drug bust

The investigation led to the arrest of the following people:

58-year-old Jeffrey Mann

51-year-old She Huang

46-year-old Xiaofeng Wang

51-year-old Tanng Zhili

39-year-old Martin Arellano-Carillo

29-year-old Severiano Carrillo-Alvarado

