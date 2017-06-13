PHOTOS: 6 arrested after massive Lake County drug bust, over 45,000 marijuana plants seized

By Published: Updated:

LAKE COUNTY (KRON) — Six people were arrested on Monday after a massive drug bust in Lake County.

Authorities seized two guns, more than 45,000 marijuana plants, and nearly 200 pounds of processed marijuana in the 24000 block of East State Highway 20.

Sheriff’s deputies served two search warrants following a lengthy investigation at a building formerly known as Oasis Motocross in Clearlake Oaks and another area nearby.

Authorities found the large-scale marijuana complex with both outdoor and greenhouse marijuana plants.

Thousands of other plants were growing on a mountainside nearby.

Lake County drug bust

The investigation led to the arrest of the following people:

  • 58-year-old Jeffrey Mann
  • 51-year-old She Huang
  • 46-year-old Xiaofeng Wang
  • 51-year-old Tanng Zhili
  • 39-year-old Martin Arellano-Carillo
  • 29-year-old Severiano Carrillo-Alvarado

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s