PHOTOS: Rockslide damages road in Yosemite National Park

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (CNN Newsource) — A rockslide has damaged a road in Yosemite National Park.

The El Portal Road is a continuation of Highway 140.

The road is closed from the Big Oak Flat Road intersection to the park boundary because of a rock fall.

The debris caused damage to the road, the guardrail, and related infrastructure.

Officials say the area is too unsafe to fully access.

It will be closed for at least 24 hours.

