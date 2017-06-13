SF-Marin Food Bank helps deliver groceries to those in need

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco-Marin Food Bank’s dedicated volunteers are doing their part to end hunger for those less fortunate through the organization’s home delivered groceries program.

On a weekly basis, starting bright and early, Sandra Chang and the rest of these volunteers waste no time filling bags with groceries.

This group works out of the City Hope Community Center in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood, one of about 10 community and faith-based non-profit organizations teaming up to carry out the SF-Marin Food Bank’s home-delivered groceries program.

“We deliver the food to City Hope in bulk. Their congregants, uh, their volunteers gather here, package the bags and then they head out on their routes to make the deliveries,” said Andry Burns of SF-Marin Food Bank.

City Wide, the home-delivered groceries program, makes about 1,600 deliveries per week to homebound seniors and adults with disabilities. Each bag includes a balance of nutritious food.

Pastor Paul Trudeau runs City Hope.

“We started with just about 10, 10 neighbors and now we’re up to 52. The more volunteers we get, the more neighbors we can serve,” said Rev. Trudeau.

Before hitting the road, volunteers share a prayer, thankful for the opportunity to help.

“You’ve empowered us to provide for others,” said Rev. Trudeau.

The baskets are now all loaded up and now the fun part happens. Volunteers are able to take them to the recipients who could really use all of this food.

Sandra makes about five deliveries along her walk through town. And it’s not just dropping off food.

“It’s also an opportunity to have kind of a wellness check throughout the week,” Sandra said.

nats- door open. “Hi Susan, how are you,” Sandra said as she greets Susan Vela.

Vela loves her visits with Sandra. She gets to sing, dance and put on a little performance.

She, of course, also appreciates the groceries.

For her, shopping is almost impossible, while battling vision problems.

“Thanks to City Hope, I’m doing much better health wise,” Vela said.

And, the food bank says this program still has plenty of room to grow.

So, like Vela, more people can focus on what makes them happy in life, and not be concerned about the next meal.

