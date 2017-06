Taco Bell gives away free tacos thanks to the Warriors

OAKLAND (KRON) — Not only did the Golden State Warriors win the NBA title, they won free tacos for everyone.

Taco Bell is giving away free tacos Tuesday since the Warriors beat the Cavaliers in Game 3 in Cleveland. It’s part of their Steal a Game, Steal a Taco promotion.

Across the nation, taco fans can pick up a free Doritos Locos taco at any participating Taco Bell location from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13.

