SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Recently, the big wireless carriers have been battling with price cuts to their plans to lure over new customers.
Now, one of them is taking it to an extreme, offering one year of free unlimited data and service for your phone.
KRON4’s Tech Reporter Gabe Slate gives you a closer look.
Watch the above video to see Gabe’s full report.
WEB LINKS:
Sprint free unlimited deal – https://www.sprint.com/en/shop/offers/free-unlimited.html?ECID=vanity:1yearfree
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- WARRIORS CHAMPIONSHIP PARADE HAPPENING THURSDAY
- VIDEO: KEVIN DURANT GETS OUT OF CAR TO CELEBRATE WITH WARRIOR FANS
- KEVIN DURANT, STEPHEN CURRY LEAD WARRIORS TO NBA TITLE
- DUB NATION CELEBRATES WITH ROWDY STREET PARTY
- CARS TOWED, CITATIONS ISSUED IN OAKLAND AFTER WARRIORS WIN
- DIDDY, SNOOP DOGG AMONG CELEBRITIES AT ORACLE FOR GAME 5 OF NBA FINALS
- SOMEONE PAID $133K FOR TWO COURTSIDE TICKETS TO GAME 5 OF NBA FINALS