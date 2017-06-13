The World According to Gary: Warriors celebrate NBA title with champagne showers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Mark Danon and Gary Radnich talk about the Golden State Warriors winning the NBA title.

The Warriors are NBA Champions for the second time in three years.

They avenged last season’s finals collapse beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games.

Steph Curry has a victory cigar ready to go after the win. When Curry joined Klay Thompson on the NBA TV set he took a puff. The cigar was meant for the 2016 NBA Finals and he asked a friend to save it for this year.

