Uber CEO to take leave, leadership team to run company

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Uber CEO Travis Kalanick will take a leave of absence for an unspecified period and let his leadership team run the troubled ride-hailing company while he’s gone.
Kalanick told employees about his decision Tuesday in a memo. He says he needs time off to grieve for his mother, who died in a May boating accident. He also says he’s responsible for the company’s current situation and needs to become a better leader.
The announcement comes as former U.S. Attorney Eric Holder released a list of recommendations to improve Uber’s toxic culture. Holder’s firm was hired to investigate Uber’s workplace after a former engineer exposed rampant sexual harassment within Uber’s ranks.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- WARRIORS CHAMPIONSHIP PARADE HAPPENING THURSDAY
- KEVIN DURANT, STEPHEN CURRY LEAD WARRIORS TO NBA TITLE
- DUB NATION CELEBRATES WITH ROWDY STREET PARTY
- 30 CARS TOWED DURING SIDESHOW IN OAKLAND AFTER WARRIORS NBA TITLE WIN
- OAKLAND PD: MOTORCYCLE OFFICER STRUCK BY DRUNK DRIVER
- DIDDY, SNOOP DOGG AMONG CELEBRITIES AT ORACLE FOR GAME 5 OF NBA FINALS
- SOMEONE PAID $133K FOR TWO COURTSIDE TICKETS TO GAME 5 OF NBA FINALS