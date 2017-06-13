ALAMEDA (KRON) — The bakers at The Feel Good Bakery in Alameda are serious Golden State Warriors fans.

Throughout the season, you can get a loaf of Warriors bread for your Warriors watch party.

On Tuesday, they were down to their last loaf.

And it’s not the only Warriors-themed bake goods they sell.

“We also make Warriors cookies,” General Manager Julian Wagner said. “You can get your favorite player’s number on there. We also put the logo on them. Yesterday, we brushed them with a little gold dust. I think maybe that gave us the edge we needed.”

The cookies were sold out Tuesday, but they’ll be baking up fresh bread and cookies for Thursday’s victory parade.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES