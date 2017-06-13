VIDEO: Hundreds rely on Contra Costa-Solano Food Bank for fresh produce

CONCORD (KRON) — Fresh produce is something Californians enjoy as almost a given, but for many in our communities, it is a difficult choice when they try to feed their families.

That’s why hundreds of people rely on the Contra Costa-Solano Food Bank’s trucks that provide this important nutritional help.

“Fresh fruits and vegetables are extremely important to the people that we serve because they are often more expensive to buy so this way we know that they are getting nutritious food that they might not otherwise receive.”

The food bank’s two refrigerated trucks make stops throughout the two counties every day distributing more than a million pounds of fresh produce every month. While the trucks were part of a grant, the produce and the upkeep now depend on the community.

“The community support is definitely more important than ever because this program not only costs to be able to provide the produce but also pay for the fuels for the trucks to operate.”

Hundreds of those living on meager incomes depend on this source of fresh produce they might not otherwise have in their diets.

“Foods important to the body we all need some good food,” a woman said as she picked up her produce.

“They give us all fresh fruits and vegetables that sometimes you can’t afford to get,” a woman said.

“They would have to make a lot of difficult choices about how to feed their families so to be able to rely on the fresh produce I can’t really put into words how important that is.”

“There’s a real need. Even though the economy is improving there is still people that turn to the food bank every month.”

As important as donations are to support the program it is the hundreds of volunteers that keep this distribution working.

“It’s giving back to the community that’s what’s retirement is all for.”

“Volunteers are essential, we have ninety thousand hours of volunteer hours given to us each month.”

But beyond the food, is the caring.

“Because it is fresh, it is the kindness.”