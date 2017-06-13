VIDEO: Kevin Durant gets out of car in Oakland to celebrate with Warriors’ fans

By Published:
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant reacts after scoring against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of Game 5 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Monday, June 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

OAKLAND (KRON) — As Kevin Durant was leaving Oracle Monday night after the Warriors NBA title win, he decided he wasn’t done celebrating yet.

Warriors fans were partying outside of the arena in Oakland following the win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Finals MVP saw the crowd and decided to get out of the car and celebrate with them, with his trophy in hand.

Anthony Slater with the Bay Area News Group caught the whole thing on video:

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s