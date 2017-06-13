OAKLAND (KRON) — As Kevin Durant was leaving Oracle Monday night after the Warriors NBA title win, he decided he wasn’t done celebrating yet.

Warriors fans were partying outside of the arena in Oakland following the win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Finals MVP saw the crowd and decided to get out of the car and celebrate with them, with his trophy in hand.

Anthony Slater with the Bay Area News Group caught the whole thing on video:

Kevin Durant leaving Oracle with his Finals MVP trophy just now. Quite the scene pic.twitter.com/ja8Mtyaxiu — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 13, 2017

