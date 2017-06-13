SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — A 39-year-old Rohnert Park man accused of sexually molesting a boy multiple times while serving as a clinical director at a boarding school in Sonoma appeared in court on Tuesday.

Investigators are still looking for more possible victims. Kevin Thorpe did not enter a plea during his arraignment Tuesday.

Among the sex charges he faces are three felony counts of forcible oral copulation with a minor.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office says Thorpe allegedly committed these crimes at the Hanna Boys Center in Sonoma.

“It’s very disturbing that Mr. Thorpe was in a position to guide teenagers, and here, he took advantage of the trust that was given him,” Sonoma County Sheriff Sgt. Spencer Crum said.

The Hanna Boys Center says Thorpe was placed on unpaid administrative leave shortly after learning of his arrest on Saturday.

He is a clinical director at the boarding school for troubled boys.

The sheriff’s office says Thorpe’s victim is now a 23-year-old man.

He claims that Thorpe molested him multiple times when the victim was a student at the center from 2006 to 2011.

“He was a minor when it happened,” Sgt. Crum said. “He didn’t report it at the time because he was afraid of being kicked out of the Hanna Boys Center, which was better than the home life…he was currently in.”

And the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office confirms that the alleged sex crimes not only happened at the Hanna Boys Center but also at Thorpe’s home in Rohnert Park.

“Oh, my goodness — wow,” said home nurse Dixie Rogovoy, whose client lives across the street from Thorpe.

Rogovoy says she has seen him outside often, playing with his two young kids. Another neighbor says Thorpe also has a wife.

It’s unclear if his wife and kids were home when he was arrested over the weekend.

“I’m very shocked,” Rogovoy said.

Sgt. Crum says Thorpe is also a volunteer for a youth ministry where he works with teens.

The sheriff’s office is looking into whether or not Thorpe has any more victims.

The Hanna Boys Center is still recovering from allegations last year that a female counselor sexually abused a 17-year-old boy. A warrant is still out for her arrest.

As for Thorpe, he will remain in the Sonoma County Jail.

He is due back in court on Jun. 27.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES