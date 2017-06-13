OAKLAND (KRON) — Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf was sporting her Golden State Warriors pride on Tuesday after the Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals.

On her fingers, she was wearing a ring given to her by the team after 2014-15 championship season. And on her toes were a special Warriors-themed pedicure.

In fact, Mayor Schaaf says the City of Oakland could not be proud of the dubs winning it all and doing it at home, the first Bay Area sports team to clinch a championship at home since the Oakland Athletics did it in 1974.

“Warriors are the world champions,” Schaaf said. “Oakland is over the moon for this team, and they really proved there is no place like home. We expect more that 1 million of the loyal Dubnation to be here to celebrate this incredible team. This team that is so much like Oakland, that knows that it is not just strength in numbers, it’s strength in diversity. It is being resilient, and it is not letting anyone tell you, you can’t do something.”

After the Warriors big win, Dubs fans started spontaneously dancing in streets on 14th and Broadway.

Oakland officials say most fans celebrated responsibly.

There were, however, 40 citations given to drivers connected to sideshow activity after the game.

The Warriors have now won two championships in the last three years.

