VIDEO: Water gushes into the air after car hits fire hydrant in San Rafael

By Published:

 

SAN RAFAEL (KRON) — A car hit a fire hydrant in San Rafael on Tuesday, sending a huge geyser of water shooting into the air.

It happened on Monday at around 8:30 a.m. in the Loch Lomand neighborhood.

KRON4 has another viewer video also showing the scene.

According to a witness, an elderly woman lost control of her car and hit the fire hydrant.

The person who shot the video said she did not appear hurt.

