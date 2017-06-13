Wisconsin driver’s note avoids parking ticket

WAUSAU, Wisconsin (CNN Newsource/KRON) — A Wisconsin driver, who left a car at a metered space, got out of a parking ticket by leaving a note.
It says, “Please take pity on me. I walked home…Safe choices.” There was also a smiley face on the note.
The officer who came across the car gave into the request and wrote back, “Pity granted, just a warning.”
The officer also wrote $0.00 on the warning.
The Wausau Police Department posted about the exchange on Facebook, saying, the officer appreciates people making safe choices who also have a good sense of humor.
