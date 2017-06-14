2 arrested for burglarizing Santa Rosa elementary school

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON)– Sheriff’s deputies in Sonoma County arrested two people on Tuesday who are accused of breaking into an elementary school and making fraudulent purchases with a stolen debit card.

According to deputies, the suspects broke into a school office and stole a debit car and other property. According to the sheriff’s office, on Monday the principal of an elementary school in Santa Rosa reported a burglary. The suspects allegedly

The suspects then made fraudulent purchases and numerous businesses around Santa Rosa and Rohnert Park, sheriff’s officials said in a Facebook post.

On Tuesday, Officers from the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety responded to a minor traffic accident on Redwood Road and located the suspect vehicle and both suspects.

Sheriff’s deputies responded and arrested both suspects. Jesse Carreno, 30, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on suspicion of multiple offenses including violating probation and an outstanding warrant.

Sandra Sevilla, 37, of Santa Rosa, was also arrested on suspicion of burglarizing the school and for an outstanding warrant, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies also recovered evidence from the suspects’ belongings and the vehicle that linked them to the crimes, sheriff’s officials said.