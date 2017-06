3-vehicle collision blocks lanes on Hwy 680 in Fremont

FREMONT (KRON)–All southbound lanes are currently blocked on Interstate Highway 680 just north of Vargas Road in Fremont due to a collision, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

The collision was first reported at 4:36 a.m. and involves at least three vehicles.

A Sig-alert was issued at 4:55 a.m. because all southbound lanes are blocked.

Motorists are asked to use an alternate route.

A big problem in #Fremont SB 680 at Vargas Rd, accident blocking several lanes, b/u beyond 84/Sunol. Major delays pic.twitter.com/wou2Cy49dy — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) June 14, 2017