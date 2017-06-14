MILPITAS (BCN) — A 64-year-old woman died at Regional Medical Center of San Jose last week after a hit-and-run crash in Milpitas left her in critical condition three days earlier, according to the Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office.

Santosh Jain, for whom medical examiner’s staff had a Milpitas address, died on Thursday. She was hit around 10 a.m. on June 5 in a crosswalk on South Main Street between Corning and West Curtis avenues, near O’Toole Elms Park.

Police obtained surveillance video from nearby buildings that showed a white 2011 Dodge Avenger sedan hitting Jain and fleeing the scene.

Around 11 a.m. on June 6, police found the Dodge with a newly replaced windshield and repaired passenger-side mirror at Alum Rock and North Jackson avenues in East San Jose.

The Dodge had other damage consistent with being involved in a crash, police said.Police arrested the driver, 35-year-old Lorelay Robles-Partida of San Jose, and booked her into Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, driving without a license and destruction of evidence.

Anyone with information about the case has been asked to call Milpitas police at (408) 586-2400.

