(CNN) – A pair of sneakers has sold for big bucks at auction.

These are Nike Air Mag self-lacing sneakers.

They were inspired by the 1989 movie “Back to the Future Part Two,” and were first produced last year.

Heritage Auctions sold the pair earlier this month for the price of $52,500.

That number marked a new record for a collectible sneaker at a public auction.

The previous mark was just over $32,000.

The buyer of the Nike Air Mag sneakers was not named.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES