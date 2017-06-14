DRONE THREATS: A look at the new technology being used to protect the airspace over public events

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The airspace above the parade and festivities in downtown Oakland Thursday is a no-fly zone for drones.

But just in case someone tries to break that rule, new technology is being deployed that will detect if a drone enters the airspace and will alert authorities.

KRON4’s Tech Reporter Gabe Slate met with the company behind this drone detection system that is being used more frequently at big public events.

Watch the above video to see Gabe’s full report.

