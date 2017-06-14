SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The airspace above the parade and festivities in downtown Oakland Thursday is a no-fly zone for drones.
But just in case someone tries to break that rule, new technology is being deployed that will detect if a drone enters the airspace and will alert authorities.
KRON4’s Tech Reporter Gabe Slate met with the company behind this drone detection system that is being used more frequently at big public events.
Watch the above video to see Gabe’s full report.
WEB LINKS:
LINK – https://www.dedrone.com/en/
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- 4 DEAD, INCLUDING GUNMAN, AFTER SHOOTING AT SF UPS CENTER
- WITNESS SAYS HE SAW FIRST SHOT AT UPS CENTER, RAN FOR HIS LIFE’
- UPS WORKER DESCRIBES TERROR, PANIC DURING SHOOTING
- GUNMAN WOUNDS GOP CONGRESSMAN, THEN KILLED BY POLICE
- VIDEO CAPTURES MOMENT GUNMAN OPENS FIRE AT GOP BASEBALL TEAM
- CANCER-CAUSING COMPOUND IN EAST BAY DRINKING WATER REACHES NEAR CRITICAL LEVEL
- WARRIORS CHAMPIONSHIP PARADE HAPPENING THURSDAY