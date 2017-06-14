Family identifies victim in San Francisco UPS shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Family members have identified one of the victims of a shooting at a San Francisco UPS warehouse as 46-year-old Mike Lefiti, a UPS driver.

Lefiti’s cousin, Bob Toia, said that he was devoted to his wife, family and kids.

Isaiah Miggins, a co-worker of Lefiti’s at UPS, said Lefiti was a big man, but humble and always happy.

By late afternoon, friends had set up a memorial to Lefiti with flowers and balloons at a local supermarket near the UPS warehouse.

Police say a gunman opened fire at the UPS facility Wednesday morning, killing three people and wounding two others before taking his own life.

