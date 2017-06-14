SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Operating the San Francisco Giants video board at a game is like running a television production.

There’s a director, producer, technical producer, and an audio person.

Before Wednesday’s game against the Kansas City Royals, KRON4 had a chance to tour behind the scenes of a Giants video production.

The videos appears on the big screen past center field.

Watch the above video to see the full tour.

