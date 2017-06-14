Man accused of shooting church statue in San Leandro



SAN LEANDRO (KRON/BCN)–Police have identified the man arrested Saturday afternoon in San Leandro for allegedly shooting a church statue.

Eric Mullen, 34, of San Leandro, was arrested on suspicion of vandalism, discharging a firearm with gross negligence, possessing a firearm, resisting arrest and other special enhancements, police said.

At about 2 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to St. Felicitas Parish at 1650 Manor Blvd. on reports of gunshots heard in the area, police said.

Officers arrived, located Mullen and attempted to contact him, but he refused to comply with their orders. The officers tried to arrest Mullen but he allegedly resisted them and struggled to get away, police said.

During the struggle, an officer managed to remove a loaded firearm from Mullen’s waistband, police said.

After Mullen’s arrest, police investigated and learned that at least seven rounds were fired at the statue, two of which ricocheted into the church building, police said. No one was at the church at the time of the shooting.

Police are still investigating the motive for the shooting. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Leandro police at (510) 577-3230.

