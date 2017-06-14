Pedestrian killed in collision with car in Fremont

FREMONT (BCN) — Fremont Boulevard between Mowry and Capitol avenues in Fremont is open again following an investigation into a fatal collision involving a pedestrian Wednesday morning, according to police.
At about 7:30 a.m., a woman was crossing Fremont Boulevard in the crosswalk when she was struck by a vehicle making a right turn out of the Fremont Hub Shopping Center, according to police.
The southbound lanes of Fremont Boulevard were closed for the investigation. Police reported at about 11:50 a.m. that the street had reopened to traffic.
The cause of the collision is under investigation but drugs and alcohol don’t appear to be factors.
