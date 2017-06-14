Report: Number of complaints about airline service skyrockets

By , and Published:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — Does flying have you on your last nerve lately?

If so, you are not alone. Thousands of travelers are expressing their frustration.

According to government data released this week, the number of complaints about airline service skyrocketed in April.

The Department of Transportation says it fielded more than 1,900 complaints from consumers.

That’s up 70 percent from April last year.

The majority of the gripes were aimed at airlines based in the United States.

According to the data, flight problems such as delays and missed connections are the biggest issues.

