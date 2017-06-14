Report: Special counsel Robert Mueller investigating Trump for obstruction of justice

Published:
Robert Mueller
FILE - In this June 19, 2013, file photo, former FBI Director Robert Mueller testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. On May 17, 2017, the Justice Department said is appointing Mueller as special counsel to oversee investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

 

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — United States Justice Department Special Counsel Robert Mueller is investigating Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election, a report said.

According to the Washington Post, Mueller is also looking into whether President Trump attempted to obstruct justice.

The president has said that he received assurances from former FBI Director James Comey that he was not under investigation.

But according to the Post, that changed after Comey’s firing.

The White House has not commented on the report.

