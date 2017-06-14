WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — United States Justice Department Special Counsel Robert Mueller is investigating Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election, a report said.

According to the Washington Post, Mueller is also looking into whether President Trump attempted to obstruct justice.

The president has said that he received assurances from former FBI Director James Comey that he was not under investigation.

But according to the Post, that changed after Comey’s firing.

The White House has not commented on the report.

