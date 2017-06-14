OAKLAND (KRON) — On the eve of their championship parade, the Golden State Warriors are losing executive Jerry West, according to multiple sources.

The executive board member and special consultant, who played a major role in not trading Klay Thompson and helping lure Kevin Durant to Golden State, will be leaving to take a similar position with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The 79-year-old West does live in Bel Air with his family and has lived in the Los Angeles area since he played for and later was general manager of the Los Angeles Lakers.

He turned down an offer for that position with the Clippers about two weeks ago.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES