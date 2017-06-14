Reports: Golden State Warriors executive Jerry West taking similar role with Los Angeles Clippers

By Published:
FILE - In this May 24, 2011, file photo, Jerry West, a new member of the Golden State Warriors basketball club's Executive Board, smiles during an NBA basketball news conference in San Francisco. West has mounted an impassioned defense of LeBron James, saying those who criticize the Cleveland Cavaliers star's 2-4 NBA Finals record are "ridiculous."(AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

OAKLAND (KRON) — On the eve of their championship parade, the Golden State Warriors are losing executive Jerry West, according to multiple sources.

The executive board member and special consultant, who played a major role in not trading Klay Thompson and helping lure Kevin Durant to Golden State, will be leaving to take a similar position with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The 79-year-old West does live in Bel Air with his family and has lived in the Los Angeles area since he played for and later was general manager of the Los Angeles Lakers.

He turned down an offer for that position with the Clippers about two weeks ago.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s