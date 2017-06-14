San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee issues statement on shooting at UPS center



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee released a statement regarding Wednesday’s shooting at a UPS facility.

At this point, the San Francisco Police Department is still investigating the events that occurred this morning. I want to thank our brave officers of the San Francisco Police Department, and our dedicated employees at 911 and San Francisco General Hospital.

I also want to offer my condolences and thoughts for the individuals and families affected by the senseless act of violence at the UPS facility. We all know the familiar faces of our local UPS drivers and delivery persons. Today’s tragedy will be felt in every community served by these committed employees.

We are always saddened when someone loses a life to gun violence. Even one shooting and one victim is too many.