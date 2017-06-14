San Pablo man accused of molesting young girl

SAN PABLO (BCN) — A man was arrested last week in connection with allegations that he molested a young a girl over a period of at least five years, San Pablo police said Wednesday.

Officers arrested Norman Alexander Lozano, 41, of San Pablo on June 6 after the girl reported that when she was between the ages of 11 and 16, he would allegedly take her to different hotels in order to molest her, according to police.

Lozano, who allegedly has known the girl since she was 5, is being held on $10.9 million bail in Contra Costa County jail and is set to appear in court next on June 21 in Richmond.

Lozano is the owner of the NY Learning Center, a Richmond-based center for children and young adults with developmental disabilities, and the Noya Restaurant & Lounge in San Pablo.

Although police said the girl has no connection to the NY Learning Center, investigators are asking anyone who might have witnessed inappropriate behavior at either of Lozano’s businesses to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Pablo police Sgt. Barajas at (510) 215-3150.

