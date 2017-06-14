Multiple victims shot at UPS Center in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Multiple people have been injured in a shooting in San Francisco Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened at around 9:00 a.m. in the area of 17th and Utah. This location is near a large UPS center.

The shooter has been shot and is being taken to a hospital.

Witnesses say they heard several shots and saw people running out the UPS building.

A spokesman for Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital said that the hospital has received victims, but he did not know exactly how many or their conditions.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Police are advising the public to avoid the area. Officers are doing a search of the area.

They are asking people in the area to shelter in place until further notice.

The SB and NB I-280 Mariposa off-ramp is closed. Streets in the area are also closed.

KRON4 has crews headed to the area to gather more information.

The #SFPD appears to be expanding perimeter in Shooting investigation. 15th closed at San Bruno. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/mnRWEq6DfB — Philippe Djegal (@pdjegal) June 14, 2017

Avoid the area of 17th Street and Vermont due to #SFPD Police activity. #SF pic.twitter.com/G1jpmm6hE5 — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) June 14, 2017

#SFPD is asking people in the area to shelter in place. SFPD will advise when the shelter in place has been lifted. — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) June 14, 2017

