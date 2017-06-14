SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — The Madame Tussauds San Francisco museum has restyled its Stephen Curry figure to celebrate the Golden State Warriors‘ NBA Championship victory this week over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Curry’s wax figure is now wearing an official 2017 NBA Finals Championship T-shirt and hat.
The figure, which features Curry’s tattoos, took a team of artists and sculptors nearly four months to create at an estimated cost of $350,000.
Creating the figure involved taking 250 measurements of the athlete to capture his exact replica.
The Madame Tussauds San Francisco museum is located at 145 Jefferson St. in Fisherman’s Wharf and is open every day at 10 a.m.
