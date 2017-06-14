Travis AFB on lockdown due to ‘security incident’

FAIRFIELD (KRON) — Travis Air Force Base is under lockdown Wednesday due to a “security incident.”

A tweet sent out by Travis AFB Official is advising people on the base to shelter in place and lock all door and windows.

Statement from Travis AFB Facebook:

“Travis Air Force Base is currently responding to a security incident. More details will be released as they become available. The public is being asked to stay away from the base to ensure emergency responders can respond accordingly.”

Further details on the incident are unknown at this time.

Security alert @Travis60AMW. Shelter in place. Lock doors/windows. Await further info. Follow Travis Facebook page for updates. — Travis AFB Official (@Travis60AMW) June 14, 2017

