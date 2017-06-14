U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein releases statement on UPS shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Senator Dianne Feinstein issued a statement following a shooting at a UPS center in San Francisco.

There was a total of six victims, and three were reported dead including the gunman.

A UPS spokesperson confirmed that the shooter was an employee of the company and was wearing a uniform at the time of the incident.

I was heartbroken to learn that yet another senseless act of gun violence has marred our wonderful City. My heart goes out to the victims and their families, and to everyone affected by this despicable act.

I can’t help but recall the 101 California Street shooting in 1993, when eight people lost their lives. Violence is never the answer, but the continuing scourge of gun violence is particularly disheartening.

As we learn more details of this shooting, I’m hopeful that we can take away lessons to help prevent these acts from occurring in the future. We must do more to address the underlying roots of these tragic events.

