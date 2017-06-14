SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A UPS worker who was inside the San Francisco facility as an employee opened fire killing 3 people describes the panic that ensued during the shooting.

The worker, who asked to remain anonymous, told KRON4’s Philipe Djegal that a driver came into the room he was in and yelled: “They’re shooting! They’re shooting!”

At first, no one in the room believed it, but the driver’s panic became clear that this was no game.

“The shooter’s inside of the building,” the driver told the room full of UPS workers.

“It was all panic and we started running,” the worker told Djegal. “They enclosed us inside the doors and shut the gates. It was terrifying I was panicking and everything, just terrifying.”

The UPS worker who opened fired turned the gun on himself once he was contacted by police.

