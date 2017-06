Vallejo firefighters battle vehicle fire

VALLEJO (BCN)–Firefighters battled a vehicle fire that broke out Tuesday night in Vallejo, according to fire officials.

According to a post on social media, at 11:19 p.m. Vallejo firefighters responded to a vehicle fire in the 100 block of Lincoln Road East.

At the scene, fire crews battled a fully involved vehicle fire that was threatening the Travel Inn at 160 Lincoln Road E.

At 11:33 p.m. fire officials announced that the fire was under control.

Vallejo Fire E22 Working A Fully Involved Vehicle Fire Threatening The Travel Inn In South Vallejo pic.twitter.com/SP2wFPvo1M — Vallejo Firefighters (@VallejoFire) June 14, 2017

Vehicle Fire Under Control pic.twitter.com/s7503gQJpo — Vallejo Firefighters (@VallejoFire) June 14, 2017

