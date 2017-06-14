Video captures moment gunman opens fire at GOP baseball team

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (CNN) — A cell phone video captured the sound of gunshots ringing out when a man opened fire at a Congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia.

Rep. Steve Scalise, a congressional staffer and members of the Capitol police force were shot during Republicans’ early-morning practice ahead of a charity baseball game.

President Donald Trump said the alleged gunman had been killed. Federal law enforcement officials identified the alleged shooter as James Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Illinois.

At least five people including Scalise, the third-ranking member of House Republican leadership as the majority whip, were hospitalized.

Scalise was in critical condition after surgery, according to So Young Pak, spokeswoman for MedStar Washington Hospital Center. Scalise is out of his first surgery, according to a Scalise aide. It is not clear if he will have a second surgery. His wife Jennifer and their two young children are traveling up from New Orleans to Washington now to be with him.

