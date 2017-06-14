(KRON/CNN) — A psychic’s scary brush with death was all caught on surveillance camera.

Blair Robertson was eating his breakfast in an Arizona restaurant with a friend.

That’s when the car slams right through the restaurant window.

For a second, he is pinned to the dividing wall but is able to walk away as if nothing even happened.

Robertson miraculously only suffered a few bumps and bruises.

Blair is a psychic, but he says it was something he did not see coming.

Even his doctors are amazed.

“I just stood up and walked away,” Robertson said. “The doctors who have seen me said it’s a miracle that I’m not dead.”

No word yet on what caused the driver to veer into the restaurant.

Blaire says that even though he is a psychic, many times they cannot read their own lives.

