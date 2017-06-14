VIDEO: Robbers dressed as police rob Florida home at gunpoint

By and Published:

 

MIAMI (KRON) — Two armed men posed as police officers and then robbed a home early Tuesday morning.

Police describe the incident as a home invasion, which happened at around 3 a.m.

They say the two armed men were wearing police vests when they broke down through the front door of a Miami home.

Police say the men then handcuffed the homeowners and forced them to go into their safe.

There were three children sleeping inside the home at the time. The children did not wake up.

The two suspects are still at large.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s