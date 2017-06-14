MIAMI (KRON) — Two armed men posed as police officers and then robbed a home early Tuesday morning.

Police describe the incident as a home invasion, which happened at around 3 a.m.

They say the two armed men were wearing police vests when they broke down through the front door of a Miami home.

Police say the men then handcuffed the homeowners and forced them to go into their safe.

There were three children sleeping inside the home at the time. The children did not wake up.

The two suspects are still at large.

