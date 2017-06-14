Witness says he saw first shot at UPS Center, ran for his life

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A UPS employee who witnessed the deadly shooting inside the San Francisco facility said he ran for his life.

The worker told KRON4’s Philippe Djegal he saw the first shot get fired just before 9 a.m. at the UPS center near 17th and Utah.

A UPS employee opened fire during a meeting killing 3 people. When he was confronted by police, he fatally shot himself.

UPS spokesman Steve Gaut said that an employee fired inside the facility before the drivers were sent out to do their normal daily deliveries.

The witness told Djegal when he saw the first shot, he turned and began to run.

He said he’s pretty shaken up.

“Circumstances are strange,” he told Djegal. “There’s a lot of bad energy in there. If you see someone stressed out, ask them if they’re doing ok.”

