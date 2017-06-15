2 arrested in Monterey for driving under the influence

MONTEREY (BCN)–Two people were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of driving under the influence following a head-on traffic collision in Monterey.

At 9:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Tide Avenue on a report of a head-on collision with injuries, police said.

One of the drivers was identified as 20-year-old John Mendoza of Marina. According to police, Mendoza allegedly ran away from the scene but was contacted a short distance away by an officer.

After resisting the officer, Mendoza was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, hit and run and resisting arrest. He was taken to the Monterey County Jail and his bail was set at $30,000, police said.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle that Mendoza hit was determined to be driving under the influence of alcohol. She was identified as 19-year-old Emilee Johnston of Monterey.

Johnston was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. She was taken to the county jail and her bail was set at $30,000.

Individuals injured in the collision were treated at the scene, police said.

Anyone with cellphone footage of the collision is asked to contact Officer Kim Zook at (831) 646-3830.

