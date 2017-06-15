Domestic violence investigation leads to Union City shelter-in-place

By Published:

UNION CITY (BCN)–Union City police investigating a possible domestic violence incident say that a suspect has barricaded himself inside a residence this morning and they’re asking residents in the area to shelter in place.

The investigation began around 7:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Baylor Street.

Capt. Gloria Lopez-Vaughn said investigators do not know whether an assault occurred.

“We don’t know at this point, we’re still trying to determine what exactly occurred and we need to talk to him to figure all that out,” Lopez-Vaughn said.

“He’s the only person we know of inside the house, it’s not a hostage situation,” she said. “We’re just hoping he’ll safely surrender.”

Officers are asking residents to shelter in place in the 1800 block of Baylor Street and the 1800 block of Tulane Street, near Alvarado-Niles Road and H Street. They’re also blocking roadways in the area

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s