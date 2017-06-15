Draymond Green trolls LeBron James with ‘Quickie’ shirt

OAKLAND (KRON) — Draymond Green trolled LeBron James during the NBA Championship Parade in Oakland on Thursday.

His shirt said “Quickie” on it. The ‘Q’ was identical to the ‘Q’ logo for the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Quicken Loans Arena.

It’s referring to how quickly the Warriors won the finals. They defeated the Cavaliers 4-1.

Last year, LeBron James wore an “Ultimate Warrior” shirt after beating the Warriors to win the NBA title.

LeBron responded to Green on Twitter shortly after it went viral with a photo of Green in the shirt.

Green continued the feud by posting a picture of James saying the Warriors’ made him go bald.

