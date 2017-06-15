Dub nation takes over BART



OAKLAND (KRON)– Public transportation is the best option for those attending the Warriors parade in Oakland.

The city closed off several streets to make way for the nearly 1.5 million spectators.

BART officials expected record-high ridership numbers for Thursday’s victory parade.

BART trains carried 548,076 passengers for the Warriors parade after their title in 2015. Ridership could meet or exceed those numbers this year.

Early on, passengers were advised to use the 19th Street station or the 12th Street station, both of which are on the parade route.

Purchasing a ticket on Thursday would be too much of a hassle.

Tables were set up at 10 of the system’s busiest stations so that passengers can buy Clipper cards on a cash-only basis for $15, which was enough to cover fares for a round trip.

That list of stations included: Fremont, Warm Springs, Dublin/Pleasanton, El Cerrito del Norte, Coliseum, Bay Fair, Millbrae, 12th Street, 19th Street and Lake Merritt.

Reporting live this morning & getting a lot of ppl asking about my @warriors sweatshirt. Got it from #dubspopup @mtv_malik @kron4news pic.twitter.com/luiCSdUYFl — Lydia Pantazes (@LydiaPantazes) June 15, 2017

Warriors fans getting on #BART in Walnut Creek to get to the parade @kron4news #WarriorsParade pic.twitter.com/D9HpxhS2vc — Lydia Pantazes (@LydiaPantazes) June 15, 2017

