Dub nation takes over BART

OAKLAND (KRON)– Public transportation is the best option for those attending the Warriors parade in Oakland.

The city closed off several streets to make way for the nearly 1.5 million spectators.

BART officials expected record-high ridership numbers for Thursday’s victory parade. 

BART trains carried 548,076 passengers for the Warriors parade after their title in 2015. Ridership could meet or exceed those numbers this year.

Early on, passengers were advised to use the 19th Street station or the 12th Street station, both of which are on the parade route.

Purchasing a ticket on Thursday would be too much of a hassle.

Tables were set up at 10 of the system’s busiest stations so that passengers can buy Clipper cards on a cash-only basis for $15, which was enough to cover fares for a round trip.

That list of stations included: Fremont, Warm Springs, Dublin/Pleasanton, El Cerrito del Norte, Coliseum, Bay Fair, Millbrae, 12th Street, 19th Street and Lake Merritt.

