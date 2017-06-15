Fans crowd Oakland streets for Warriors parade

OAKLAND (KRON)– Warriors fans swarmed the streets of Oakland during the wee hours of the morning on Thursday.
Fans started to pour onto city streets around 3:00 a.m. to secure their spot.
A few spectators admitted they skipped out on work to celebrate the Golden State’s latest victory.
The parade kicks off at 10:00 a.m.
Thousands already here in oakland for @warriors victory parade @kron4news pic.twitter.com/T5gAuPO8mz
— Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) June 15, 2017
Tons of security and police as they expect a million fans @warriors @kron4news pic.twitter.com/BVzDM76Q8z
— Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) June 15, 2017
