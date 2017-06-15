Gary’s Word: Warriors parade

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — If you don’t win, of course, none of this great day happens.

There is something about the Golden State Warriors, though, that makes you think you are supporting a group of decent individuals.

Leadership is not about yelling and screaming. It’s about confidence in what you do and who are.

Steve Kerr is what a coach should be in 2017.

Steph Curry is the player’s leader through action, not a lot of noise.

The way he accepted Kevin Durant is what makes him even more than the world’s greatest shooter.

Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and the bench group all seem to know their roles and accept that Durant and Curry basically run the show.

Right now, we are looking at the best, most exciting team in all of pro sports.

And the best part–it appears there is no end in sight!

