Man robbed, cut by 3 suspects with a knife in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON)– A man was robbed by three suspects in Oakland Tuesday evening and as a result suffered multiple lacerations.

The robbery happened around 6:15 p.m. at 150 Frank Ogawa Plaza in downtown Oakland, police said.

The three suspects, armed with a knife, allegedly robbed the man of money and other property.

The victim had multiple cut wounds, but is in stable condition, police said.

The three suspects remain at large.

