Multi-vehicle collision on Hwy 80 in Berkeley, all lanes blocked

BERKELEY (KRON)– A collision involving multiple vehicles on Highway 80 in Berkeley has all lanes blocked.

KRON4’s Robin Winston reported the accident on eastbound Highway 80 around 7:00 a.m.

California Highway Patrol has all lanes blocked to clear the scene.

**Traffic Alert** for #Berkeley EB 80 at Gilman, all lanes blocked to clear a crash, slow in both directions pic.twitter.com/gdjLpJ8WgE — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) June 15, 2017

