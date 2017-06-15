Pair arrested for trying to use counterfeit money at Rohnert Park casino

By Published:

SONOMA COUNTY (BCN) — Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies arrested two people Wednesday after they allegedly tried to use fraudulent money at a casino in Rohnert Park.

According to Sonoma County sheriff’s officials, the suspects tried to use fraudulent $100 bills at the Graton Casino at 288 Golf Course Drive W.

Casino staff quickly identified the bills as fake and notified the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived and arrested 49-year-old Rodney Short and 52-year-old Johnny Winn, both of Vallejo, on suspicion of burglary and possessing counterfeit money. Short was also arrested for an outstanding warrant, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies seized $35,900 in fraudulent $100 bills that were made to resemble a much older version than the $100 bills currently in circulation.

