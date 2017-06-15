People Behaving Badly: Don’t bury your head in the GPS on Market Street

By and Published:

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — From San Jose to Oakland and San Francisco, cities are working hard to make sure streets are safe for drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists throughout the Bay Area.

And sometimes, that means changing things to increase safety, but some people, it seems, are so dependent on their GPS devices that they don’t pay attention to the signs or perhaps they’re just ignoring the rules of the road.

Stanley Roberts explains.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

